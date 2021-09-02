Shots fired in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood, no suspects or injuries

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating a second shooting in less than 12 hours on its territory, this time in the northwest part of the city.

The incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the Pierrefonds neighbourhood.

Officers received several 911 calls about shots fired at two cars parked on Olympia Street, near Gouin Boulevard West.

When they arrived onsite, they found shell casings on the ground and damage to a white Toyota parked on the street, as well as on another vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.

There were no reported injuries or arrests.

Montreal police investigators are examining the scene with the help of the canine squad.

This is the second shooting in less than 12 hours on the territory.

On Wednesday afternoon, a shooting in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood in northeast Montreal occurred at the intersection of 55th Avenue and 3rd Street.

A man in his 20s was injured by shards of glass while trying to flee inside a residence after at least one person in a vehicle opened fire in his direction.

Shortly after, three men were arrested, aged 19, 22 and 23, all of whom were known to police.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2021.