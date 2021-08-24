Shots fired near MUHC, no suspects or victims found

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after gunfire was heard near the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, a few officers were leaving the hospital, near Saint-Jacques Street, when they heard multiple gunshots.

"The police officers called dispatch," Bergeron explains, adding the force also received numerous calls from the public. "At this moment, we have no impact or projectile that were found at this scene."

Montreal police has secured a large perimeter in the area to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

"They are trying to find some evidence at this scene, trying to find a possible person who used a firearm," Bergeron said.

There were no reported victims and no arrests have been made.