Shots fired on Highway 40 East in Montreal
Quebec provincial police are investigating after gunshots were fired on Highway 40 East in Montreal early Friday morning.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received several 911 calls at 2:45 a.m. about the sound of gunfire on the highway.
When officers arrived onsite, they located one victim, a man in his 20s.
The SQ explains the man was in a vehicle when he was shot at by a suspect, who was in a neighbouring car.
The victim was transported to hospital, where officers say his life is not in danger.
No arrests have been made and the force has yet to reveal a description of the suspect's vehicle.
Circulation has resumed on the eastbound side of the highway, between Lacordaire Boulevard and the Anjou interchange.