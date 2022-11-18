Shots fired through window of Parc-Ex residence; no injuries

Shots were fired Thursday night into the window of a residence in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood, but police reported no injuries.

Shots initially rang out around 7:45 p.m. However, Montreal police (SPVM) weren't notified until later, around 10:30 p.m., according to spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

No suspects were immediately located near the scene on Bloomfield Avenue.

The SPVM will interview the home's occupant to assess whether he was threatened in the past or if he could help understand why he was targeted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 18, 2022.