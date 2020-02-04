Shots fired towards a home in Longueuil, police investigating

Longueuil police are investigating after shots were fired towards a home on Gareau Boulevard on the south shore.

Officers received a 911 call at 11:40 p.m. about the sound of gunfire in the neighbourhood.

"The suspect fled before police arrived," said Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais. "No one was injured because the owner wasn't home."

Once onsite, investigators found evidence that shots had been fired at the home.

"A handgun was found," Beauvais added. "We now know the suspect fled in a small vehicle."

A perimeter has been set up and officers are on the scene to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.