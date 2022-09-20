Shots in downtown Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured

One man is dead and two are in critical condition after shots were fired in downtown Montreal Tuesday evening, according to police.

The shootings occurred around 8 p.m. near the Bell Centre.

Around 7:55 p.m., a 911 call was made concerning a man shot near St-Antoine and De la Montagne Streets.

When police arrived, they initially found no victim. However, two men, both in their twenties, were found near the Georges-Vanier metro station moments later.

One of the men was pronounced dead on site, while the other was rushed to hospital with severe injuries.

A short while later, a third man around the same age was discovered near St-Antoine and St-Martin Streets with shots to his lower body. He is also in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

A perimeter has been established while police gather more information.