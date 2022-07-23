iHeartRadio
Shots in downtown Montreal leave one man wounded

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man was shot Saturday night in downtown Montreal, according to local police (SPVM).

An SPVM spokesperson said a 911 call was made around 9:50 reporting shots in the Ville-Marie borough.

Police found a 29-year-old man shot at least once in his lower body and he was transported to hospital in stable condition. 

The man remained conscious while being transported to the hospital.

Police recovered several shell casings from the ground on Sherbrooke St.

Witnesses reported that the victim was walking on Sherbrooke St. when he was approached by at least one suspect.

The suspect then fired at the victim, hitting him at least once in the lower body. The shooter then fled in an unknown direction.

-- with files from the Canadian Press

