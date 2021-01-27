Should Canada follow the U.K.'s lead and adopt a strategy to fight loneliness?
Loneliness is a feeling all too familiar for many seniors – and that was long before the pandemic.
Something called a ‘loneliness strategy’ in the U.K. is raising questions about creating a similar program in Canada.
Iman Kassam has more in the video report above.
LIST OF MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN QUEBEC
If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:
Your family doctor (if you have one)
Your local CLSC, CISSS or CIUSSS: 811
AMI-Quebec: 514-486-1448
Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA): 514-521-4993
Centre Interligne Inc.: (for issues related to sexual orientation): 514-866-0103
Depressives Anonymous: 514-278-2130
Groupe d'entraide pour un mieux-être: (GEME): 450-332-4463
Quebec Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation: 514-727-0012
Société québécoise de la schizophrénie: 514-251-4000 x3400
Suicide Action Montreal: 1 866 277 3553
Suicide Prevention Service: 1 866 APPELLE
Veterans Affairs Canada: 1 800 268-7708
If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.