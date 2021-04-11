Should Quebecers get paid time off to get their vaccine? Some lawmakers think so

As the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues in the province, opposition party Quebec Solidaire (QS) is calling for all workers to get a paid, four-hour break from work to get their shot.

The party says there’s already a framework in place for voting that could be applied to vaccinations.

“In election time, employers already have the obligation to release their employees to do their civic duty (and vote). In times of vaccination, the same logic should apply,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire.

“The government must demand that employers do their part,'' said Nadeau-Dubois, who is also the MNA for Gouin.

If people are forced to be vaccinated on their own time, or by taking sick leave, the vaccine campaign could be “undermined,” wrote the party in a Sunday morning press release.

“Taking time off from work is difficult for many Quebecers, losing part of their income too, especially for those who do not have job security,” said Nadeau-Dubois.

“Access to the vaccine must be equal for everyone, regardless of job, and offering everyone a vaccine break of a few hours is a step in this direction.”

Saskatchewan has already planned legislative amendments to allow workers to get vaccinated, along with New York State and elsewhere.

-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 11, 2021.