'Significant' drop in Canadian airfare expected this fall: analyst


image.jpg

For Canadians looking to travel closer to home, this fall might be the best time.

Travellers can soon expect to see lower prices for North American destinations. For the next few weeks, peak travel season will still be in full swing, but that will all change come September.

Aviation analyst John Gradek says a "significant" fall price drop is already taking place for those looking to travel within the continent.

Watch the video above for the full report from CTV News Montreal's Matt Grillo.

