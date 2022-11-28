iHeartRadio
Significant rainfall, high winds set to sweep southern Quebec


A person walks through a park in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement about rainfall coming to several areas in southern Quebec, including the Montreal area, later this week.

The special weather statement is in place for much of southern Quebec, including:

  • Montreal Island area
  • Châteauguay - La Prairie area
  • Laval area
  • Longueuil - Varennes area

Significant rainfall is expected for Wednesday as a low pressure system passes through. Strong winds are also forecasted during the day – they could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour by Wednesday evening. Montreal will see a high of 9 degree Celsius Wednesday and a low of -1 C.

Most of the rain will taper off in the evening, said Environment Canada, but winds will continue Thursday. Loose objects should be secured as there's a risk they could be tossed by the wind and cause injuries or damage.

On Thursday, there's a chance of flurries in Montreal, with a high of 2 C and an overnight low of -4 C.

