Simon Jolin-Barrette appointed as Quebec's new French language minister

Previously the "minister responsible for the French language," Quebec MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette has a new, shorter title: French language minister.

While the two titles are similar in terminology, they come with very different responsibilities. Along with his new job title, Jolin-Barette has also assumed control of the brand-new French-language ministry, charged with protecting the status of French in Quebec.

Already busy with his position as minister of justice and parliamentary leader, Jolin-Barrette will have to find time in the coming months to put together a team capable of ensuring the application of the brand new, and controversial, Bill 96.

In a scrum after his swearing-in, Jolin-Barrette echoed recent remarks from Premier François Legault on the importance of protecting French, using Louisiana as a cautionary tale.

He reassured newcomers that they would not be forced to learn the language within six months, but reiterated that they would only be able to access government services in French after that period.

Accompanying services, such as an interpreter, may be available, he said.

An objective for the new language measures, he said, is for 90 per cent of newcomers to prefer French over English "as soon as possible."

The Office of the French language (OQLF), Quebec’s language enforcement arm, will also get an additional 100 employees.

The government will also create a new post of French language commissioner to receive complaints and scrap the existing Superior Council of the French language (CSLF).

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 1, 2022.