Sing 'Courage' from the rooftops Thursday and fight COVID-19 Tragically Hip style

“Follow the unknown with something more familiar,” sang the late Gord Downie of the iconic Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip.

The line seems appropriate in the current context as people around the world were forced to grapple with quarantines and isolation following the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Following that previously unknown world, Comedian Joey Elias would like everyone with a voice to do something very familiar: sing the song “Courage” from their balconies, rooftops, porches or bedrooms.

Italy has serenaded us. Spain crooned! Now it's time for #Canada to "Sing From the Rooftops"

This Mar. 26 at 6pm EST let's all sing, play, dance whatever to "Courage" by @thehipdotcom

Who is with me?@CHOM977 @GordQuotes @TheKaufmanShow @InRodWeTrustMTL @PatDussault

Following Martha Wainwright’s leading of Leonard Cohen's “So Long, Marianne” in Montreal and other mass-sing-alongs around the world, Elias is calling on Canadians to sing the song that’s blasted over rock radio stations for decades Thursday (Mar. 26) at 6 p.m. EST.

Elias said the response has been overwhelming.

“It’s really much bigger than I thought it was going to be,” he said. “I really just figured I’d put it out there and whoever wanted to join, great.”

The reason for doing it is simple: take the edge off.

“I thought, if we could just get together as a country with a band that united us already, and just come together and forget about all that nonsense and dance like nobody’s watching, let’s sing, let’s play the instrument," he said. "It’s a quick distraction, but hopefully it’s a distraction that the whole country can get behind.”

Watch the band through a bunch of dancers

Quickly, follow the unknown with something more familiar

Quickly, something familiar

Courage, my word, it didn't come, it doesn't matter



Sleepwalk, so fast asleep in a motel

That has the lay of home and piss on all of your background

And piss on all your surroundings

Courage, my word, it didn't come, it doesn't matter

Courage, your word, it didn't come, it doesn't matter

Courage, my word, it didn't come, it doesn't matter

Courage, it couldn't come at a worse time



There's no simple explanation

For anything important any of us do

And yeah, the human tragedy

Consists in the necessity

Of living with the consequences

Under pressure, under pressure

Courage, my word, it didn't come, it doesn't matter,

Courage, your word, it didn't come, it doesn't matter

Courage, my word, it didn't come, it doesn't matter

Courage, it couldn't come at a worse time



It couldn't come at a worse time

It couldn't come at a worse time

Courage

For those who want to brush up on the lyrics before Thursday they are: