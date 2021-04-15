Singer Michel Louvain, a Quebec icon, dies at 83

Singer Michel Louvain died Wednesday evening at Verdun Hospital in Montreal. He was 83 years old.

The Quebec music icon died peacefully in his sleep, his agency Productions Martin Leclerc announced.

He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in early April and was immediately taken care of by medical teams.

"The family, friends and colleagues of Mr. Louvain would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of the Verdun Hospital for their warm welcome, the care they provided and their many attentions," the statement said.

Michel Louvain is survived by his spouse of the past 25 years Mario Théberge and his sisters Thérèse, Ginette and Lucie.

Born Michel Poulin, Louvain charmed Quebec for some 60 years.

The man who made young Quebecers swoon in the 1960s, just like Elvis or the Beatles, charmed a generation or two of fans who grew older with their idol and his love songs: `Buenas noches mi amor', `Pourquoi donc as-tu brisé mon coeur', `Ay! Mourir pour toi!" and especially the classic `La dame en bleu.'

Louvain's 'post-pandemic' schedule a was still full: in September 2021, at the age of 84, he was set to begin a tour that would take him, during the fall and the following spring, to several regions of Quebec, starting with his hometown, Thetford Mines (he spent his winters in Florida).

Louvain had released a double CD in 2017, performing at the Grand Théâtre de Québec, with symphony orchestra. In 2019, he released his 32nd album, `La belle vie.'

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.