Singer-songwriter John Prine in 'critical' condition with COVID-19: family

American singer-songwriter John Prine is in "critical" condition after the "sudden onset" of COVID-19 symptoms last week, his family said on social media.

"He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," the statement said.

Prine, whose wife Fiona Whelan Prine announced on March 17 that she had contracted the virus, fought squamous cell cancer in 1998. Related surgeries altered his voice.

"This is hard news for us to share," the family continued. "But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and that John loves you."

Prine recently won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Grammy Awards.