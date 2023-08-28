iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Single mother with MS collecting cans to buy oxygen equipment not covered by Quebec insurance


image.jpg

A Quebec single mother with multiple sclerosis (MS) is collecting cans to save for an oxygen chamber -- a game changing piece of equipment which isn’t covered by RAMQ, Quebec’s health insurance board.

Stephanie Panneton has had MS for four years. She also developed trigeminal nerve neuralgia in 2019, a disease that causes severe headaches and daily seizures that can lead to loss of consciousness.

Regular medication and four surgeries later, Panneton is still not able to return to work as a nursing assistant. She has multiple siezures per day, which can sometimes last for 30 minutes.

“It makes a difference,” she said, standing among large bags containing hundreds of recyclable drink cans.

Each one can be cashed in for 10 or 20 cents. She’s saving up for a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which costs $30,000.

Panneton’s longtime friend, Melanie Lamarche, moved in to help out.

“It’s really hard to live like that,” said Melanie Lamarche, Panneton’s longtime friend. Lamarche decided to move in with her to help out.

COUSIN LAUNCHES SUCCESSFUL FUNDRAISER

She won’t need to rely exlusively on cans to pay for the machine. Her cousin, Marie-Pier Biron started an online fundraiser to pay for it. So far, she’s amassed upwards of $10,000, and like the recyclables, the donations keep piling up.

But Biron says Panneton’s biggest motivator isn’t the mask itself. It’s her five-year-old son, Luca.

“She is so present, even through her illness, for her son,” she said.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*