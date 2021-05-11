Sisters upset to discover scattered remains at family plot in Montreal cemetery

Two sisters are upset after seeing human remains scattered across their family lot at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery in Montreal.

Kim Vyboh said her family had gone to visit the plot for Mother's Day.







The remains don't belong to her family, as they were cremated.

It's likely groundhogs that scattered the remains.

"We are… disappointed in the state of the plot. It's somewhere we like to spend some time with our mother and family - and we were not able to do that this Sunday," said Vyboh.







Vyboh said the cemetery has since apologized to the family.

She said she hopes the city can come up with a plan to remove the groundhogs from the area without killing them.