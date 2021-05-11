iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Sisters upset to discover scattered remains at family plot in Montreal cemetery

image.jpg

Two sisters are upset after seeing human remains scattered across their family lot at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery in Montreal.

Kim Vyboh said her family had gone to visit the plot for Mother's Day.



The remains don't belong to her family, as they were cremated.

It's likely groundhogs that scattered the remains.

"We are… disappointed in the state of the plot. It's somewhere we like to spend some time with our mother and family - and we were not able to do that this Sunday," said Vyboh.



Vyboh said the cemetery has since apologized to the family.

She said she hopes the city can come up with a plan to remove the groundhogs from the area without killing them.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error