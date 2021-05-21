Six arrests made in Quebec City gun, drug trafficking ring

Quebec City Police arrested six people Thursday whom they suspect of trafficking firearms and drugs.

Officers say four men and two women, aged 26 to 36, are facing multiple charges.

The force says it has been investigating the group for the last few months as part of its Project MALSAIN, which was established a little over two years ago to counter the increase in violence linked to organized crime and drug trafficking.

Searches conducted at six locations in Quebec City resulted in the seizure of six firearms of various calibres, ammunition, more than 75,000 methamphetamine tablets, more than two kilograms of cocaine, approximately eight pounds of cannabis and more than $53,000.

The four men are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Quebec police state since its inception, Project MALSAIN has led to numerous arrests.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 21, 2021.