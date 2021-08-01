iHeartRadio
Six Quebecers will receive fines after refusing to wear masks in a grocery store when asked by staff

image.png

Six Quebecers will be getting a hefty fine in the mail in the coming weeks after cops were called to a grocery store on Montreal's South Shore after they refused to wear masks when asked in protest of Quebec's COVID-19 health restrictions.

Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Melanie Mercille said that staff called the cops around 11:30 a.m. after six people entered the store on St. Charles St. West without masks and refused requests to put some on.

"When we arrived, the police officer identified the person and they're going to receive a ticket by mail for not wearing a mask," said Mercille.

Le Journal de Montreal reported that the protest was led by François Amalega Bitondo, who has been leading anti-COVID-19 restriction actions for the past months.

Mercille said the demonstrators left peacefully and will face fines of up to $1,000.

