Sixteen arrested in Montreal and Nunavik for major alcohol smuggling operation

A network of alleged criminals who police say bought tens of thousands of bottles of spirits over the course of several years in order to sell them at high prices in 14 communities in northern Quebec was shut down Wednesday morning during a police operation in the Montreal area and in Nunavik.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Nunavik Police Service arrested nearly a dozen people as part of an investigation conducted since June 2019 with the collaboration of Revenu Québec, provincial liquor board the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Canada Post inspectors.

Police believe that alcohol purchased in the Montreal area was shipped by mail to Nunavik and resold at prices eight to 12 times higher than the retail purchase price.

Between 2016 and 2020, the ring allegedly purchased nearly 43,000 bottles of alcohol that were resold for an estimated sum of over $8 million.

The suspects arrested Wednesday will face charges of fraud, receiving stolen property, trafficking in prohibited substances and conspiracy, among others.

In 2020, 14 searches led to the seizure of 180 bottles of liquor, cannabis in various forms, narcotics, contraband tobacco, tasers, four vehicles and more than $118,000.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 16, 2022