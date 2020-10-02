iHeartRadio
Sixth man arrested in Quebec in kidnapping of elderly couple from New York

A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from New York, who were found in Quebec

By Daniel J. Rowe

MONTREAL -- A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from New York, who were found in Quebec.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) said in a news release that a 52-year-old man was arrested while driving his car Thursday just after 11 p.m. by the SQ's tactical intervention group in Hichinbrooke, Quebec near the U.S. border.

He is expected to appear in a Montreal courthouse Friday on charges to be determined.

Five other suspects aged 36 to 75 were arrested last week in connection to the kidnapping of Moira, New York residents James Helm Sr. and Sandra Helm. The couple was found safe in Magog, in Quebec's Eastern Townships region.

The SQ worked alongside the FBI and New York State Police in the U.S. and the RCMP, and Akwesasne Mohawk Police to apprehend the suspects. 

