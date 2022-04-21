Sixth wave of COVID-19 may have plateaued, hospitalizations expected to stabilize: public health

Quebec interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said on Thursday that the transmission of the COVID-19 virus may have plateaued, but it's not entirely clear yet.

He said in the province's weekly COVID-19 update that public health officials still need to analyze data from Easter weekend, but he expects the number of hospitalizations to stabilize in the coming weeks.

"There are signs that it's moving down as a transmission, but not necessarily on the hospital situation, so we have to be careful with those numbers because we're just coming out from an Easter period," he said.

Boileau added that public health is recommending keeping the current indoor-mask mandates until mid-May. He said that those who wear masks beyond the mandates should be respected, too.

"We must continue to show signs of civic solidarity," he said.

In addition, Boileau pointed out that the province has hit a late flu season, which calls for added vigilance.

"It is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that we have both COVID as well as influenza, really, at the same time," said Associate Deputy Health Minister Dr. Lucie Opatrny, who joined Boileau for the media briefing.

"Both conditions have very much overlapping symptoms, and both are being seen in the emergency rooms and are causing additional strain on the emergency rooms."

A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccination is now available to all Quebecers as long as they received their third dose at least three months prior, Boileau said. He urged seniors and people who are immunocompromized to at least get their third dose of vaccine, because it protects against severe illness from COVID-19.

Boileau said isolation periods for immunosuppressed individuals with COVID-19 symptoms will be reduced from 21 days to 10 days.

OVER THREE DOZEN NEW COVID-19 DEATHS

Quebec reported 38 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday and a rise of 24 patients, overall, who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Health authorities say 2,405 Quebecers are currently hospitalized with the disease after 243 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 219 were discharged.

There are 88 people in intensive care, a drop of 13 from the day prior.

Health officials are reporting 2,909 positive cases confirmed by PCR testing, with 15.3 per cent of tests conducted coming back positive.

Authorities say 10,932 health-care workers are absent due to COVID-19.

With files from the Canadian Press.