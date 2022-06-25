Sky lights up as fireworks festival returns to Montreal

To the frustration of those trying to get across the Jacques-Cartier Bridge and the delight of almost everyone else in the city, the Loto-Quebec International Fireworks Competition returned to Quebec Saturday night.

Saturday's "Je me souviens" themed show was the first of nine running every Saturday except one until August 6, with Wednesday shows on July 13, 20, 27, and August 3.

Note: there is no show on Saturday, July 23.

The themes are as follows:

June 25, Je me souviens

July 2, Hommage to Prince

July 9, Mexico: Bells and drums

July 13, Hungary: The evolution of Hungarian musical culture

July 16, Canada: Myths and legends of Quebec

July 20, Italy: The Heart of Italy

July 27, Croatia: The World of Dance

Aug. 3, England: 60 years of success

Aug. 6, Loto-Quebec Rising Stars Finale, Tribute to Genesis

The fireworks are shot off at La Ronde. Tickets to the park are $60.98 to watch the show, and gold section tickets are $75.99.

Saturday's Je me souviens show starts with a drone show at 9:45 p.m. and Rythme FM 105.7 will broadcast the official soundtrack to the show.

BRIDGE CLOSED

Those wanting to get to or from Montreal on Saturday using the Jacques Cartier Bridge will need to do so before 8:30 p.m. when the bridge closes in both directions until 11:30 p.m.

Access ramps will start closing at 8 p.m.

Pedestrians are able to walk onto the bridge to watch the show.