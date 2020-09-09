Skyrocketing wait times at West Island COVID-19 testing sites

MONTREAL — Although Montreal remains green for overall COVID-19 cases, public health is aware of increased wait times at test sites, especially in the West Island where people are waiting for 3 or more hours in Beaconsfield.

Public health officials say the increase is caused by concerned parents who are getting their children tested as a precaution.

Dr. Mylène Drouin says parents should remain calm and avoid testing sites unless their child is asked to get tested by school and or health officials.

“We’re seeing a lot of parents bringing their kids to get tested when it wasn’t indicated,” says Drouin.

“If your child doesn’t have any symptoms, and if you are not in a school where there isn’t a case and you haven’t been contacted by public health, it isn’t necessary.”

Public health says West Island schools have the smallest number of cases for now and is reminding parents to use the questionnaire on the Quebec government’s website designed for parents who think their child is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Meantime, Montreal remains green for overall cases. But public health says it’s noticing outbreaks are beginning to stem from private gatherings and get-togethers more than anywhere else.

As for Halloween, no news on whether it could be cancelled but Dr Drouin says the decision will come from the Quebec Ministry of Health.