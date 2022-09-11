iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Slafkovsky, Mailloux among the 28 Montreal Canadiens players to attend rookie camp starting Wednesday

image.png

First overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky will headline the 28-player rookie camp for the Montreal Canadiens starting Wednesday.

The camp will begin with medical exams and physicals at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

Drafted first overall in July, Slafkovsky will be one of 15 forwards. There will also be 10 defensemen and three goalies.

The group has 18 Tricolore draft picks, including six drafted this year.

Four players will be there as part of a professional tryout.

Rookie Camp opens on Wednesday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/dOjDDkQIPE

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 11, 2022

The other forwards will be Joshua Roy, Pierrick Dubé, Xavier Simoneau, Owen Beck, Lucas Condotta, Jared Davidson, Ryan Francis, Cedrick Guindon, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Filip Mesar, Jan Mysak, John Parker-Jones and Brett Stapley.

The defensemen will be Miguel Tourigny, William Trudeau, Justin Barron, Santino Centorame, Gianni Fairbrother, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Logan Mailloux, Mattias Norlinder and Arber Xhekaj.

In net, it will be Antoine Coulombe, Riley Mercer and Joe Vrbetic.

On the first day of camp, the prospects will head to Buffalo to participate in the Rookie Tournament, an event that will also feature young players from the Sabres, Senators, Bruins, Devils and Penguins.

The tournament will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Sabres' training complex, LECOM Harborcenter.

Laval Rocket head coach Jean-Francois Houle will lead the practices, games and on-ice evaluations. He will be assisted by Kelly Buchberger, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano.

The Canadiens' regular season will begin on October 12 at the Bell Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 11, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*