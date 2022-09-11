Slafkovsky, Mailloux among the 28 Montreal Canadiens players to attend rookie camp starting Wednesday

First overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky will headline the 28-player rookie camp for the Montreal Canadiens starting Wednesday.

The camp will begin with medical exams and physicals at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

Drafted first overall in July, Slafkovsky will be one of 15 forwards. There will also be 10 defensemen and three goalies.

The group has 18 Tricolore draft picks, including six drafted this year.

Four players will be there as part of a professional tryout.

The other forwards will be Joshua Roy, Pierrick Dubé, Xavier Simoneau, Owen Beck, Lucas Condotta, Jared Davidson, Ryan Francis, Cedrick Guindon, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Filip Mesar, Jan Mysak, John Parker-Jones and Brett Stapley.

The defensemen will be Miguel Tourigny, William Trudeau, Justin Barron, Santino Centorame, Gianni Fairbrother, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Logan Mailloux, Mattias Norlinder and Arber Xhekaj.

In net, it will be Antoine Coulombe, Riley Mercer and Joe Vrbetic.

On the first day of camp, the prospects will head to Buffalo to participate in the Rookie Tournament, an event that will also feature young players from the Sabres, Senators, Bruins, Devils and Penguins.

The tournament will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Sabres' training complex, LECOM Harborcenter.

Laval Rocket head coach Jean-Francois Houle will lead the practices, games and on-ice evaluations. He will be assisted by Kelly Buchberger, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano.

The Canadiens' regular season will begin on October 12 at the Bell Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 11, 2022.