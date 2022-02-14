Slight bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec; 17 more deaths reported

Quebec is reporting a slight bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday as the province adds 17 new deaths related to the virus.

There have been a total of 13,710 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There was a small increase of 14 hospitalizations after 107 people were admitted and 93 people were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of hospitalizations to 2,095.

On the positive side, the number of people in intensive care dropped by four from the previous day, for a total of 136 ICU patients in hospital. The number of active cases in Quebec also dropped by more than 6,000 since the last update. There are now 27,713 active cases in the province.

The positivity rate is down to 8.7 per cent and the number of active outbreaks is now 1,115.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 was 1,431 on Monday, however, it’s important to note the PCR testing is still not accessible to the general public in Quebec. The numbers include 569 rapid antigen test results, 428 of which were positive.

Health-care workers processed 17,286 samples on Feb. 12.

As of Monday, there have been 900,273 confirmed infections of COVID-19 in the province since March 2020.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health-care workers administered 12,398 more vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 18,198,492 doses given out in Quebec. Another 295,977 doses were given to Quebecers outside of the province.

The majority of the new doses given out in the previous day (7,063) were booster shots.

To date, health-care workers have administered 7,403,096 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 6,996,814 second doses covering 86 per cent of the population, and 4,011,519 third doses covering 49 per cent of the population.