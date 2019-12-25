Freezing rain forecasted for Thursday night
A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Montreal area for Boxing Day evening.
According to Environment Canada periods of freezing rain or drizzle are forecasted over much of Southwestern Quebec including the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas. That rain is expected to start late Thursday afternoon over Temiscamingue and then move towards the Greater Montreal area, Monteregie, Lower Laurentians and Ottawa Valley on Thursday night.
The freezing rain is forecasted to continue until Friday morning before tapering into rain showers. Temperatures could reach as high as 8 C on Friday, with plus temperatures also forecasted for Saturday and Sunday before dipping to highs of -2 C and -3 C on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Environment Canada said the amount of precipitation should be between two to five millimetres and warned that sidewalks, roads, parking lots and highways could become slippery. They advised pedestrians and motorists to exercise caution.
Latest Audio
-
Guzzo: Stop taxing gasoline, start taxing paper
Vince Guzzo is exploring a possible bid for Leadership of the Conservative Party, and he joined Dan to flesh out some of his possible campaign pledges.
-
Delmar's most Fascinating Montrealers of 2019: Mike Grenier
Another one of Dan Delmar's most fascinating Montrealers; this time it's Mike Grenier, who spends his days trying to save and take care of horses.
-
Delmar's Fascinating Montrealers for 2019: Marlene Jennings
Dan Delmar speaks with some of the most fascinating Montrealers of 2019. Marlene Jennings has been especially busy, and her latest endeavor is to get the EMSB under control.