Slippery roads ahead: freezing rain expected in Quebec this weekend

Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo.

Get your windshield scrapers ready: freezing rain is expected across southern Quebec this weekend as a low pressure system tracks in from Colorado.

Light snow is expected Saturday evening, becoming five to 10 millimetres of freezing rain by Sunday morning, according to Environment Canada, affect mainly the regions north of the Saint Lawrence River.

Temperatures will reach 10 degrees Celsius by that afternoon.

With slippery roads ahead, Environment Canada is cautioning drivers and advising them to hold off on any non-essential travel plans.
 

Freezing rain is expected in the southern part of the province Sunday. Significant amounts will affect mainly theregions north of the Saint Lawrence river. Follow our forecast updates in order to adjust your weekend travel plans: https://t.co/UM4W3xm5WI#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/FzUDzBmNhX

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) March 4, 2022



 

