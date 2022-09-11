iHeartRadio
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins Montreal's Grand Prix Cycliste

Tadej Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates, celebrates as he crosses the finish line with his first place finish at the 2022 Grand Prix cycliste de Montreal on Sunday September 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Tadej Pogacar won the Montreal Grand Prix Cycliste Sunday by breaking away from a group of five leaders in the final moments.

The 23-year-old Slovenian won the 11th edition of the Montreal Grand Prix.

After 18 laps of 12.3 km (221.4 km in total), he was victorious.

Wout Van Aert and Andrea Bagioli completed the podium, with Adam Yates and David Gaudu also making it to the top five.

Boivin was the top Canadian, with 37th place. He had finished 45th at the Quebec City Grand Prix on Friday.

In his last pro race, Antoine Duchesne finished in the second wave of the field (70th) and was cheered on by the crowd. He will celebrate his 31st birthday on Monday.

Duchesne was in the breakaway for about 150 km.

Hugo Houle, the first Quebecer to win a stage in the Tour de France, had to abandon after the first lap because of neck pain.

Two days earlier, the athlete from Ste-Perpétue had to throw in the towel with 35 km to go.

Peter Sagan, the 2016 and 2017 champion in Quebec City, was forced to abandon his ride at the end of the course on Sunday, as he did two days earlier.

Biniam Girmay, third in the city of Château Frontenac on Friday, also had to stop early in Montreal.

The world's cycling elite were back in Canada for the first time since 2019.

The Montreal circuit is similar to what the cyclists will experience at the world championship in Wollongong, Australia, which begin next Sunday.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 11, 2022.

