Slow down when driving in winter or be fined, warns SQ

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is reminding drivers that they could still get ticketed if their speed is not adapted to road and weather conditions, even if they are respecting the limit.

The force issued the warning as the winter season approaches, with some regions of Quebec already receiving heavy snowfalls.

The SQ states that Article 330 of the Highway Safety Code stipulates that drivers must reduce their speed when visibility is low due to darkness, fog, rain, or precipitation or when roadways are slippery or partially cleared.

Offenders face a minimum fine of $60 plus costs and two demerit points on their driving record.

The Highway Safety Code also notes that drivers must clear the snow from their vehicles and ensure that windshields, windows, headlights, lights and license plates are free of ice and snow.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, failure to comply with these safety rules increases the risk of collision and constitutes a danger for all road users.

A minimum fine of $100 plus costs may be imposed on offenders under section 281 of the Code.

Police are also reminding vehicle owners that they have until Dec. 1 to fit their winter tires, which must bear the pictogram of a mountain and snowflake.

The SQ adds that using good winter tires reduces a vehicle's braking distance by 25 per cent.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 7, 2023.