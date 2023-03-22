iHeartRadio
Small 3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Quebec's eastern north shore


image.jpg

A small earthquake hit the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Quebec Wednesday morning.

Earthquakes Canada reported that a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit 11 kilometres south-southeast of the Innu community of Maliotenam, on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, about eight hours northeast of Quebec City.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected. Lightly felt in Sept-Iles, Quebec," Earthquakes Canada said.

The largest earthquake recorded in the region was a 5.1 quake reported in 1944. 

A similar-sized earthquake hit Baie-Comeau in August just west of Maliotenam.

