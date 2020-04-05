Small businesses reeling as they're ordered to stay closed until May 4

Small businesses are reeling at the prospect of losing even more business now that non-essential services have to stay shut until at least May 4.

"I don't know if I cannot pay the (rent) what I will do," said Émilie Bordat, owner of the knick knack novelty store Karibu in St. Henri.

She said she's worried she may have to close for good in a few months if this keeps up - unsure if shoppers on tight budgets will return and reluctant to take out a government business loan.

"I (would) be in debt with the government for the rest of my life," said Bordat in an interview with CJAD 800.

Bordat said online sales are difficult because her suppliers and delivery companies are shut down and she has only so much stock left.

Brent Pickrell of Westmount Florist said they were told they could continue online sales and services but they'll have to evaluate and make some tough choices.

"Even that, obviously, does represent a bit of a risk in spreading the virus," said Pickrell.

They've already missed out on major Passover sales.

"We'll stand to perhaps go into Mother's Day as well which are two very, very big holidays for us and holidays account for a good chunk of our business," said Pickrell.

Bordat said the extension of the break for non-essential businesses comes at a bad time as they head into the usual busy summer season.

Bordat said this just means more uncertainty because even if they could reopen in May, shoppers may not be back for awhile and those who do return may not be enough to make up for lost sales.

"They try to keep the money as they don't work or they lose their job- it's a big deal for a company like us, small businesses," said Bordat.