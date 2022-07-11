Small earthquake observed north of Montreal on Sunday

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake took place near Saint-Sauveur, Que., at 3:29 p.m. on Sunday, Earthquakes Canada reports.

According to the department, the earthquake was "lightly felt" from the Greater Montreal city of Saint-Jérôme to the town of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

A total of 325 people reported they had felt an earthquake on July 10 on the Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) website.

"The shaking can be quite frightening, feeling like a nearby explosion or a truck crashing nearby," said Nick Ackerley, a seismic analyst at NRCan.

The department has not received any reports of damage, however, as none is expected for an earthquake of this magnitude. Its epicentre was at a depth of 19.11 kilometres.

"Small felt earthquakes like this one are a good reminder that the region is capable of producing larger damaging earthquakes," Ackerley added. "When you feel the shaking, and it continues for more than a brief instant, we advise people to 'Drop, cover and hold on!' under the heaviest nearby piece of furniture."

This marks Quebec's ninth earthquake of the year.

However, the most recent occurrence in the region with a magnitude greater than 5.0 took place in May 2013, when a 5.2-magnitude shock rocked the streets of Shawville, Que., near the nation's capital.