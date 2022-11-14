Small earthquake reported north of Montreal

A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The 3.7-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. about 26 kilometres north of the island and was "strongly felt" in the Montreal region, the government agency said. The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres and there were no reports of damage.

Stephen Halchuk, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, told CTV News that the preliminary magnitude was 3.7, which could change after more stations are analyzed.

Several people on Twitter were quick to share what the tremor felt and sounded like in their area.

Felt like a truck hit the house! Laval!

Yeap, was like a huge bang with a small rumble… weird weird weird

Yuuup! In Repentigny, felt more like a bang and rumbling, almost like our neighbour starting his Harley bike ��

Felt like a bomb landed somewhere nearby. It was scary how the house shook!

This is a developing story. More to come.