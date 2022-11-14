iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Small earthquake reported north of Montreal


image.jpg

A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada. 

The 3.7-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. about 26 kilometres north of the island and was "strongly felt" in the Montreal region, the government agency said. The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres and there were no reports of damage. 

Stephen Halchuk, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, told CTV News that the preliminary magnitude was 3.7, which could change after more stations are analyzed. 

Several people on Twitter were quick to share what the tremor felt and sounded like in their area.

Felt like a truck hit the house! Laval!

— Gino �� (@gifa1gino) November 15, 2022

Yeap, was like a huge bang with a small rumble… weird weird weird

— Sheeners (@Sheens13) November 15, 2022

Yuuup! In Repentigny, felt more like a bang and rumbling, almost like our neighbour starting his Harley bike ��

— Sabrina Bucci (@sabucci_84) November 15, 2022

Felt like a bomb landed somewhere nearby. It was scary how the house shook!

— Sophie De Vito ���� (@sdevito02) November 15, 2022

This is a developing story. More to come.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*