Small plane forced to make emergency landing in Saint-Alexis-des-Monts

(File photo)

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Route 349 near Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, in Quebec's Mauricie region, Thursday evening.

The Cessna aircraft hit a Hydro-Quebec pole at 7:45 p.m., causing minor injuries to the pilot, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

No one else was injured.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it will now try to determine the reasons for the emergency landing.

For its part, the SQ says it has not identified any criminal elements.

The road was completely closed in the area Thursday night.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2021.

