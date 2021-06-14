'Small revolution for a big street,' Saint-Denis St. in Montreal re-launches

The St. Denis Merchants Association and the City of Montreal have unveiled the re-launch of the street that has long struggled with rising numbers of vacancies and long-term construction projects.

They're calling it "a small revolution for a big street," and it will include art installations, gourmet weekends and an illumination program in 2022.

Une petite révolution pour une grande rue.

Nous sommes fiers de lancer le plan de relance de notre belle artère en partenariat avec @MTL_Ville et @LePMR. Plein de belles choses s'en viennent, Saint-Denis a rendez-vous avec vous!



The vacancy rate has dropped from 26 to 23 per cent, and the new bike lanes are open, as well as sewer construction completed.

"It benefits the entire entertainment and shopping experience," said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

