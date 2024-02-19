'Smart home' hopes to help young people with intellectual disabilities thrive in society

A new "smart home" in Montreal is hoping to enhance the lives of eight young people living with intellectual disabilities or who are on the autism spectrum.

The $6.7 million project is a collaboration between all levels of government and the Fondation Les Petits Rois.

"I often say innovation is a must in housing. Today's project is a perfect example," said Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau. "I'm proud to inaugurate here in Montreal this home and concept."

Officials say the home is a unique concept in Canada, aiming to make daily life easier "by providing an environment that will enable them to thrive in complete safety and to learn continuously while fostering their self-esteem and independence."

"Supporting their autonomy and the realization of their full potential while respecting their ways of being and lifestyles is a goal that we all share," said Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant.

Technology in the smart home includes smart mirrors, learning screens and multi-sensory rooms.

"Thanks to technology, plus adequate and responsive support, young people will be able to play active and positive roles in the community," said Vânia Aguiar, president and founder of Fondation Les Petits Rois. "This home will be seen at local and international levels as a model for encouraging social integration and participation."

The home will also host workshops in gardening, dance, art therapy, music therapy, cooking, boxing and more.

"In the context of the housing crisis, the community and the various levels of government must continue to mobilize their resources to replicate this type of project throughout Montreal," notes Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is also providing a rent supplement so residents do not spend more than 25 per cent of their income on housing.