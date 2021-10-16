Smashed Lamborghini abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard

Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they were alerted around 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning after a blue Lamborghini crashed in the middle of the Sources Blvd. near Brunswick Blvd.

Images of the crash posted to social media show debris of the vehicle scattered across the pavement. At least one wheel fell off, and the car's internals are visible where a portion of the rear appears to have been torn away.

Video of the crash posted online identified the location of the wheel -- which came to rest several metres from the crash site.

The vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived on the scene, and there were no reported injuries.

DRIVER 'DID NOT SEEM COMFORTABLE': WORKER

A Dollard-des Ormeaux city worker told CTV News he saw the vehicle pass a nearby job site at around 10 p.m. that night.

The driver "did not seem comfortable with driving that type of car," said Jean-Pierre Laperle. "[They] seemed to have a hard time shifting gears ... it wasn't smooth."