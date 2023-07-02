iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Smog advisory lifted in Montreal but air quality remains a 'moderate' risk


Smog blankets Montreal

After days of smokey skies, the smog warning has been lifted in Montreal.

Those four golden words -- "no alerts in effect" -- graced the top of Environment Canada's Montreal webpage Sunday morning.

But that doesn't mean the smoke is undetectable. The city air still appeared hazy in the early hours of the day, but Environment Canada says the risk level has been bumped down to "moderate."

Air quality advisories remain in effect across much of northwestern Quebec, where wildfires continue to burn.

Quebec's forest fire prevention agency, SOPFEU, said Sunday that roughly 100 fires were still blazing across the province, three of which are considered out of control. 

SOPFEU said it contained a large fire burning near Lebel-sur-Quévillon, a northern Quebec city that was evacuated twice in June.

A whopping 3.2 million hectares have burned since the season began, shattering historical records.

NO THUNDERSTORM ADVISORY

It doesn't appear that Saturday night's thunderstorm will make a comeback in Montreal.

Environment Canada forecasts showers on and off throughout the day with a mix of sun and cloud.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*