Smog warning continues in Montreal, extends eastwards


image.jpg

The smog warning issued for Montreal on Monday has been expanded further east to include places like Quebec City and Saguenay.

The jetstream continues to carry high concentrations of pollutants, including smoke from wildfires burning across western Canada into southern Quebec.

Anyone with respiratory ailments or heart disease is encouraged to avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.

Showers and thunderstorms sweeping across southern Quebec on Tuesday are expected to gradually improve the air quality into Wednesday.

Montreal air quality is expected to drop from seven (high risk) on Tuesday to one (low risk) by Wednesday night.

Parts of southwestern Quebec could see active weather on Tuesday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches mainly east of Montreal.

Meanwhile, the ban on open fires across Quebec, in effect since the end of May, has been lifted.

But Quebec's forest fires are still burning; the provincial forest fire prevention agency, SOPFEU, reported 23 wildfires in its "intensive" zone on Tuesday and 79 fires in its northern zone.

