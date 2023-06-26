Smog warning ends in Montreal, severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect

A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world on Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) ended its smog warning Monday afternoon for the Montreal area, as well as Mont-Tremblant.

Montreal's air quality started to improve around the lunch hour as thick haze from wildfires in parts of northwestern Quebec dissipated. By mid-afternoon, the air quality in Montreal was listed as 6 or moderate, according to the ECCC.

But just as the smog warning ended, another weather warning was issued for Montreal

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch, warning that "conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain."

The weather warning was still in effect as of 10:30 p.m.

A special weather statement for heavy rainfall also ended Monday afternoon.

For a full list of alerts, visit the ECCC website.