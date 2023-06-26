iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Smog warning ends in Montreal, severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect


image.jpg

A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world on Sunday. 

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) ended its smog warning Monday afternoon for the Montreal area, as well as Mont-Tremblant. 

Montreal's air quality started to improve around the lunch hour as thick haze from wildfires in parts of northwestern Quebec dissipated. By mid-afternoon, the air quality in Montreal was listed as 6 or moderate, according to the ECCC.

But just as the smog warning ended, another weather warning was issued for Montreal

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch, warning that "conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain."

The weather warning was still in effect as of 10:30 p.m.

A special weather statement for heavy rainfall also ended Monday afternoon.

For a full list of alerts, visit the ECCC website

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*