Smog warning in effect for Montreal on Monday

Montrealers woke up to sunshine Monday morning however, the skies over the city were hazy once again.

Smog warnings have been issued for Montreal and the surrounding areas as high concentrations of pollutants from wildfires are being blown into the southern portion of the province.

The air quality index for Montreal is at a seven, or high risk, and Environment in Climate Change Canada believes the poor air will linger into Wednesday. The agency is encouraging anyone with respiratory ailments or heart disease to avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.

Meantime, a low-pressure system, spinning south of James Bay is triggering wet weather in wildfire zones.

However, severe thunderstorm watches are in effect, and lightning strikes could ignite more wildfires.

Montreal will see thunderstorms roll through on Tuesday, and that will bring more comfortable air through the middle of the week. The outlook for the weekend features wet weather for Friday and Saturday, with drier air returning on Sunday.