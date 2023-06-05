iHeartRadio
Smog warning in effect in Montreal due to Quebec wildfires


Air quality remains a concern in regions throughout Quebec, including the Greater Montreal area which is currently under a smog warning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued smog warnings for the Greater Montreal Area, and special air quality statements are in effect for large portions of the province due to the growing number of forest fires.

"High concentrations of fine particulate matter from forest fires in Quebec will result in poor air quality in many areas today," the Montreal warning reads.

Active wildfires are so intense that even the radar on the left image detects the movement of fine particles in Abitibi. On the right, a webcam in Val-d'Or shows just how disturbed the landscape is. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/cl5qWZ4PvY

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) June 3, 2023

ECCC says air quality could continue to deteriorate in the afternoon, and high concentrations of pollutants are expected in the air into Tuesday.

Those with respiratory issues, such as children with asthma, are advised to avoid strong physical activities outdoors until the warning is lifted. 

