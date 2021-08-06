Smog warning issued in several cities across Quebec

A smog warning was issued early Friday morning by Environment Canada for several areas of Quebec along the Saint Lawrence Valley, as far north as Lac-Saint-Jean.

The agency notes smoke from ongoing forest fires in northwestern Ontario and Manitoba is causing poor air quality.

The smog warning is in effect in the Laurentians from Saint-Jérôme to Mont-Laurier, Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, La Tuque, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Joliette, Drummondville, Trois-Rivières, Victoriaville, Beauce and Quebec City.

The Gatineau and Montreal areas are not covered by the warning.

Environment Canada states smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory or cardiac diseases.

The agency recommends these people avoid strenuous outdoor activities until the smog warning is lifted.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve throughout the day Friday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2021.