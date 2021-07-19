Smog warnings issued in southern Quebec due to Ontario forest fires

Almost all of southern Quebec is covered by either a smog warning or a special air quality statement from Environment Canada due to smoke from forest fires in northwestern Ontario.

The Greater Montreal Area is under a smog warning, issued by the weather agency at 5:33 p.m. Monday.

Smog warnings stretch from Abitibi to the west and as far east as Saguenay. Meanwhile, regions covered by the air quality statement include Pontiac, Mont Tremblant, Chibougamau, and others.

Thick #smog in #Montreal @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/1olnqmxsq2

Environment Canada said there are high concentrations of fine particulates that are causing poor air quality.

These conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

“Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease,” the weather agency stated on its website.

“It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.”