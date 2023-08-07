Smog warnings lifted in most parts of Quebec on Sunday

Smog warnings issued on Sunday afternoon in parts of southern Quebec were lifted Monday morning, for the most part.

Environment Canada had issued the warnings because of the southward movement of smoke from forest fires continuing in northern Quebec.

The warnings were lifted shortly before 6 a.m. for Montreal, Laval, the Eastern Townships and most parts of the Laurentians. A warning remained in force for Sainte-Agathe.

The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) explained that the fires burning in the James Bay region in the north of the province, in addition to others elsewhere in Canada, are producing large plumes of smoke that can travel great distances.

SOPFEU says it is possible that the effects of the toxic air could be felt in several parts of the province over the next few days.

There were 53 fires burning in Quebec on Monday morning, 42 of them in northern areas.

Since the start of the fire season, more than 15,000 square kilometres have burned in the southern half of the province, known as the intensive zone, and more than 35,000 square kilometres have burned in the northern regions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 7, 2023.