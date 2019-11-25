Smoked salmon, other fish products sold at Montreal deli recalled

Quebec's ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food announced on Monday the recall of several fish products sold at a Montreal deli.

Smoked salmon, sturgeon steaks and lavaretus (whitefish) products sold at Deli Queen, on Queen Mary in Cotes-des-Neiges-NDG, are unsafe to eat because of improper packaging, the ministry claimed on its website.

The smoked salmon was sold refrigerated in a vacuum-sealed bag. The lavaretus and the sturgeon steaks were sold in styrofoam containers wrapped in transparent plastic. All are labelled "Deli Dept. Fish."

Consumers should not eat the recalled products, the ministry wrote. They should be thrown out or returned to Deli Queen.

"Even if the products in question do not show any signs of deterioration or a suspect odour, consuming them may represent a health risk," the ministry warned. No illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled products, the ministry added.