SNC-Lavalin selling South African resources business to local management

The SNC-Lavalin headquarters is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

SNC-Lavalin is selling its South African resources business as part of its corporate restructuring.

The Montreal-based engineering and construction firm says it has entered into an agreement to sell the business to local management for an undisclosed price.

The South African business has around 1,800 employees and primarily services construction and site maintenance clients

SNC-Lavalin is exiting the resources business as it focuses on professional services and project management which generate consistent earnings and cash flow.

In March, it closed Valerus, a non-core, mid-stream oil and gas production and processing facilities business based in Houston.

The South African transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks and is subject to conditions including approval of the exchange control authorities of the South African Reserve Bank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.

