iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Snow and ice have arrived, drivers take note

image.jpg

Winter has arrived in Quebec, and those who haven't installed or had someone install their winter tires would be wise to stay off the road until that task is complete.

One person has died and another is in critical condition after accidents on Friday that the Surete du Quebec think road conditions may have played a role. Those driving take note: it's freezing.

Snow was on the ground at sunrise on Saturday after rain turned to flurries overnight, and Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting temperatures to stay below freezing until at least Wednesday.

Saturday there is a 30 per cent chance of more flurries with temperatures possibly dipping to minus 15 Celsius overnight. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error