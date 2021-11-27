Snow and ice have arrived, drivers take note

Winter has arrived in Quebec, and those who haven't installed or had someone install their winter tires would be wise to stay off the road until that task is complete.

One person has died and another is in critical condition after accidents on Friday that the Surete du Quebec think road conditions may have played a role. Those driving take note: it's freezing.

Snow was on the ground at sunrise on Saturday after rain turned to flurries overnight, and Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting temperatures to stay below freezing until at least Wednesday.

Saturday there is a 30 per cent chance of more flurries with temperatures possibly dipping to minus 15 Celsius overnight.