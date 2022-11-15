iHeartRadio
Snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit


After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for the Montreal area with up to 10 centimetres possible. Areas east of the city are under snowfall warnings. The Quebec City region could see 15 cm of snow, while the Eastern Townships is expecting a whopping 15 to 25 centimetres.

The system is moving up from the United States and brought snow to parts of Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma on Monday.

Snow is expected to move into Montreal in time for the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Steady snow will continue through midday.

Commuters will likely continue to see snowfall into Wednesday afternoon, with snow tapering off during the evening hours.

Environment Canada is warning motorists to be prepared to adapt to changing road conditions, especially ahead of the Dec. 1 winter tire deadline.

Southern Quebec will continue to see a colder-than-normal weather pattern through the end of the week and into the weekend with a risk of on-and-off scattered flurries. 

NORMAL HIGH: 5 C

NORMAL LOW: -3 C

